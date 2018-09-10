UPPSC Judicial Service Exam: Registrations start tomorrow

New Delhi, Sep 10: The UPPSC will open registrations for the Judicial Service exams tomorrow. More details are also available on the official website.

The online application process for the same will begin on September 11.

The examinations, known as UP Judicial Service Civil Juges (Junior Division) exams is held in three stages, preliminary, mains, and interview.

Earlier, UPPSC has released the UPPSC LT admit cards for 2018. The admit cards have been released on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. However, the sudden surge of traffic on the official website of UPPSC has slowed down the website after the release of the UPPSC LT admit cards. UPPSC had invited applicants for a total of 10,768 vacant posts, out of which 5,404 vacancies are for women branch.

Over 7 lakh candidates had applied for more than 10,000 LT Grade posts. UPPSC LT Grade Examination 2018 will be held 1760 centres in 39 districts across Uttar Pradesh. UPPSC LT Examination for 2018 will be held on July 29. After the revised notice, UP LT Grade Teacher Exam 2018 is scheduled to be held on 29th July 2018. Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced that it will conduct provincial civil service prelim examinations on December 16. For more details visit uppsc.up.nic.in.