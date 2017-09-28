UPPCL, UPPTCL notifies 226 vacancies, last date Oct 31

The UPPCL and UPPTCL have notified 226 vacancies in the Junior Engineer trainee post. Vacancies are open in electrical discipline. Candidates with Diploma in Electrical Engineering are eligible to apply for the posts. Out of the total vacancies, 116 are open for unreserved category.

The last date for submission of applications is 31 October 2017. The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held in third week of November 2017; exact date will be given by UPPCL in due course of time. Details of the recruitment can be found at the official website uppcl.org.

Online application submission process will begin on 8 October. Regarding eligibility criteria, UPPCL has said that those who have received their Diploma through Distance Learning Education are not eligible for the recruitment. Applicants must be in the age group pf 18-40 years.

Candidates should have a thorough knowledge of Hindi (Devnagri script). 'If the candidate has not passed High school or equivalent examination in Hindi, he/she has to clear an exam conducted by the Registrar, Department Examination Govt. Of U.P. within 3 years of joining.'

OneIndia News