Uphaar tragedy: Victims' application of Sushil Ansal duping authorities dismissed

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday dismissed application of victims of Uphaar Tragedy which alleged that Sushil Ansal, convicted in the case, duped the concerned authority to get his passport renewed.

Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) in its application told the court that there was apprehension that the business tycoon concealed or gave false information to the authorities for renewal of his passport.

On February 9, the Supreme Court, on a curative petition, had directed Gopal Ansal to undergo the remaining one-year jail term in connection with the tragedy. However, it had spared 77-year-old Sushil Ansal because of his age.

The apex court had also upheld the fine of Rs. 30 crores each imposed on the brothers and said the money should be utilised for setting up a trauma centre here.

Around fifty-nine people, trapped in the balcony of the cinema hall in south Delhi, had died of asphyxia following the blaze and over 100 were injured in the subsequent stampede in 1997 during the screening of Bollywood film 'Border'.

