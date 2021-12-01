Businessman in Kolkata shot at after his car was stopped by 18 men

Upcoming Local Body Elections in India 2021: Full Schedule of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Kolkata Polls

India

oi-Prakash KL

The biennial elections to the legislative councils in several states will be held in December. Also, the polls for the civic body will be conducted by the Election Commission later this month in Kolkata and Chhattisgarh.

Here, we provide full schedule of the elections to be held in the month of December.

Election: MLC Elections

Date: December 10

State: Maharashtra

Number of Seats: 2

Counting: December 14

After two candidates of the BJP and one each of the Shiv Sena and the Congress were elected unopposed to the state legislative council, the elections for only two seats - Nagpur and Akola-Buldhana-Washim seats - will be held on December 10. The counting of votes will take place on December 14.

Election: MLC Elections

Date: December 10

State: Karnataka

Number of Seats: 25

Vote Counting: December 14

The Election Commission will conduct Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies for 25 seats on December 10. The elections are being held for two seats each from the local authorities constituencies of Bijapur, Belgaum, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, and Mysuru; and one each from Bidar, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Kolar and Kodagu.

Election: MLC Elections

Date: December 10

State: Telangana

Number of Seats: 6

Counting: December 14

After six TRS candidates - Kalvakuntla Kavitha (Nizamabad), Patnam Mahender Reddy and Shambipur Raju (Rangareddy), K Damodar Reddy and Kasireddy Narayan Reddy (Mahbubnagar) and Pochampally Srinivas Reddy (Warangal) - were elected unanimously, the elections for the remaining six seats including Adilabad and Medak, Khammam seats will be held on 10 December.

Election: Kolkata Municipal Election

Date: December 19

State: West Bengal

Number of Seats: 144

Counting: December 22

The last day for the Kolkata Municipal Election for 144 seats will be held on 19 December and the counting is on 22 December. The TMC, BJP, Left Front and Congress have already announced the names of their candidates for the upcoming poll. The last day for filing the nomination is on Wednesday.

Howrah Municipal Elections

However, there is still uncertainty over the elections of Howrah civic polls as the BJP has filed a public interest litigation in Calcutta High Court questioning why all the civic polls were not being organised in a single phase. The Howrah Municipal Corporation will go for elections for 50 seats if the court gives a nod.

Election: Chattisgarh Municipal Elections

Date: December 20

State: Chattisgarh

Number of Seats: 2

Vote Counting: December 14

The elections to 15 urban bodies in Chhattisgarh, including four municipal corporations, in ten districts, will be held on December 20. Besides, the bypolls for 17 wards in 16 civic bodies will also be conducted on that day.

The process of filing nominations for the polls was started on November 27 and the last date of filing the nominations is December 3.

The general elections will be held in Birgaon (40 wards- Raipur district), Bhilai (70 wards-Durg ), Risali (40 wards- Durg), and Bhilai-Charauda (40 wards-Durg) municipal corporations.

The municipal councils to go to the polls are Khairagarh (20 wards- Rajnandgaon), Baikunthpur (20 wards- Korea), Shivpurcharcha (15 wards- Korea), Sarangarh (15 wards- Raigarh), and Jamul (20 wards- Durg) municipal councils.

The six Nagar Panchayats to go to polls are Bhairamgarh (15 wards- Bijapur), Bhopalpatnam (15 wards- Bijapur), Narharpur (15 wards- Kanker), Maro (15 wards- Bemetara), Prem Nagar (15 wards- Surajpur) and Konta (15 wards- Sukma).