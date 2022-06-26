UP: Yogi Adityanath's chopper makes emergency landing in Varanasi after bird hit

After Ram temple in Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura appear to be waking up: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jun 26: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter had to make an emergency landing here after it hit a bird on Sunday, officials said.

"A bird hit the CM's helicopter after it took off from here (Varanasi) for Lucknow, after which it had to land here," District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said.

The CM had come to Varanasi on Saturday and had paid obeisance at Kashi Vishwanath temple, besides holding a review meeting.

Story first published: Sunday, June 26, 2022, 11:19 [IST]