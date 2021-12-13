UP, Uttarakhand Election 2022 Predictions: Will BJP retain these 2 states? See Latest Opinion Poll

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 12: The BJP under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is projected to win the 2021 Uttar Pradesh elections despite Samajwadi Party giving tough competition, the third survey conducted by ABP-Cvoter claims.

Another Term for BJP in UP?

As predicted by the recent polls, the BJP alliance's seat count will reduce at least by 100. The saffron party came to power with 325 seats in the 403-member assembly. In the elections scheduled to be held in early 2022, it is predicted to get around 212 to 224 seats, the survey claims.

It means Yogi Adityanath will get another term to rule the most populated state in the country, thereby becoming the first chief minister of Uttar Pradesh to get back-to-back terms.

Samajwadi Party, under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav, is projected to give a tough fight to the BJP. As per the survey, the party, which has sealed an alliance with Jayant Chaudhary's Rashtirya Lok Dal, will bag somewhere between 151 to 163 seats.

Whereas Mayawati's BSP is predicted to get around 12 to 24 seats. And Congress is projected to bag 2 to 10 seats, the survey states.

As far as vote shares are concerned, the BJP, which secured 41.4 per cent votes, is projected to get 40.4 per cent votes in 2022 assembly elections followed by SP (33.6 per cent in 2022 - 23.6 per cent in 2017), BSP (13.2 per cent in 2022 - 13.2 per cent in 2021), INC (7.3 per cent in 2022 - 6.3 per cent in 2017) and others (5.5 per cent in 2022 - 6.5 per cent in 2017).

Uttarakhand 2022 Elections: Poll Survey by ABP-CVoter Survey

In Uttarakhand, the BJP is facing stiff competition from Congress. The saffron party, which garnered 57 seats in the 2017 state polls, is projected to bag somewhere between 33 to 39 seats with 39.8 per cent votes.

Whereas Congress, which was reduced to 11 seats, is predicted to win 29-35 seats with a vote share of 35.7 per cent votes. Notably, 33.5 per cent of people preferred former Chief Minister Harish Rawat for the next CM post as against current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with 26.6 per cent votes.

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 12:59 [IST]