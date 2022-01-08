YouTube
    UP to poll in 7 phases, counting on Mar 10

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 08: The elections in the all important state of Uttar Pradesh will be conducted in seven phases, the Election Commission of India has said. Uttar Pradesh will go to poll in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7 the EC said.

    The EC said that UP will vote in seven phases that is on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 March 3 and 7. Counting of votes will take place on March 10, the EC further added.

    Uttarakhand and Goa will vote on February 14, while Manipur will go to polls on February 27 and March 3.

    Goa and Uttarakhand will vote in one phase on February 14, Chief Election Commissioner, Sushil Chandra said. Manipur will vote on February 27 and March 3, the EC also announced.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 8, 2022, 17:31 [IST]
