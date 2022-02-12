For Quick Alerts
UP: Schools for Classes 1-12 to open from Monday
India
New Delhi, Feb 12: Schools in Uttar Pradesh for Classes 1-12 will open from February 14, Monday onwards. The decision was taken by the state government with the COVID-19 situation improving in the state.
The government order said that all educational institution from Nursery/Class 1 will remain open from February 14 till the next order following COVID-19 guidelines.
The government had earlier allowed resumption of offline classes for students of Classes 9-12. Schools were ordered to be shut till February 6 following an increase in the number of cases. However students in higher classes were allowed to return to classes from February 7.
Story first published: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 16:39 [IST]