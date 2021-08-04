Tihar’s ghosts: Have those who have been hanged come back to haunt the inmates

UP’s most wanted criminal found dead in Tihar jail

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 04: One of UP's most wanted criminals, Ankit Gujar was found dead in Delhi's Tihar jail on Wednesday morning. He was booked for multiple counts of robbery and homicide.

His body was found in Jail Number 3 although the exact circumstances that led to his death are unknown.

The officials are currently investigating the matter. Gujar is said to have been involved in as many as 8 murders.

Gujar was arrested by the UP police in 2015, but had come out on bail in 2019. He then shifted his operations to Delhi. A resident of Baghpat, he had joined hands with Delhi based gangster Rohit Chaudhary. He was arrested last year by the Delhi Police.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 12:32 [IST]