YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP’s most wanted criminal found dead in Tihar jail

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 04: One of UP's most wanted criminals, Ankit Gujar was found dead in Delhi's Tihar jail on Wednesday morning. He was booked for multiple counts of robbery and homicide.

    UP’s most wanted criminal found dead in Tihar jail

    His body was found in Jail Number 3 although the exact circumstances that led to his death are unknown.

    The officials are currently investigating the matter. Gujar is said to have been involved in as many as 8 murders.

    Gujar was arrested by the UP police in 2015, but had come out on bail in 2019. He then shifted his operations to Delhi. A resident of Baghpat, he had joined hands with Delhi based gangster Rohit Chaudhary. He was arrested last year by the Delhi Police.

    More TIHAR JAIL News  

    Read more about:

    tihar jail

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 12:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X