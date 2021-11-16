YouTube
    UP's e-way to future: PM Modi inaugurates 341km long Purvanchal Expressway

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district is the symbol of the state's development and will strengthen its economy as he inaugurated the 341km road.

    Addressing the gathering, PM Modi invoked Lord Hanuman who killed Kalnami. "I bow to the people of that land," he said. "The people who have doubt over the capability of the people of UP can see that expressway is passing over a barren land," he also said.

    Those who have any doubt on capabilities of UP, on capabilities of people of UP should come to Sultanpur today to witness their capability. Such a modern expressway has now come up where it was just a piece of land 3-4 years back: PM inaugurates Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur

    ''When I laid the foundation stone of Purvanchal Expressway 3 years back, I had never thought that I will land here on an aircraft one day,'' PM Narendra Modi said.

    The Purvanchal Expressway starts from village Chaudsarai in the Lucknow district and ends at Haidaria village on National Highway number 31, 18 kilometres east of the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border.

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 14:25 [IST]
    X