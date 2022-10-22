YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    UP: Russian artists perform Ramleela in Ayodhya | Photos

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Oct 22: A group of Russian artists on Saturday performed Ramlila, the dramatic re-enactment of the life of Lord Ram, in the temple town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

    After a gap of two years, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given a global platform to the artists of foreign countries to perform Ramlila in 'Ramnagari Ayodhya'.

    UP: Russian artists perform Ramleela in Ayodhya

    Under the auspices of 'Disha: India-Russia Friendship Society of Moscow', the Padma Shri Gennady Mikhailovich Pechnikov Memorial Ramlila will be held on the Deepotsav stage in Ayodhya.

    It should be noted that since 2017, Ramlila has been performed by foreign performers each year during Deepotsav.
    As per director and producer Dr Rameshwar Singh, Ramlila has been performed in Russia on a very significant scale since 1960.

    In the Russian Ramlila, Ildar Khusnullin will play Maryada Purushottam Shriram. Sita will be portrayed by Milana Bychonek, Kaushalya by Nadezda Singh, Sumitra by Rati Kosinova, Kaikeyi by Gulnara Isakova, Lakshmana by Alexei Fleyjanikav, and Ravana by Vaychislav Chernyash. Danish Shevtsov will play Dashrath while Artem Zubkov will play Sugreev, with Kushnerova portraying Lord Hanuman.

    On eve of Deepavali, PM to visit Ayodhya on Oct 23On eve of Deepavali, PM to visit Ayodhya on Oct 23

    ''12 artists came from Moscow to perform here. Language wasn't a difficulty; making artists feel their characters was difficult.'' he said.

    ''It's my first time in India. I played Sita. We practiced for 3-4 months,'' Russian Actress told ANI.

    Apart from Russia, artists from seven other countries, including Trinidad and Tobago, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Malaysia, will once again perform Ramlila in Ayodhya.

    The performance of Ramleela by the Russian actors will take place during October 22-28, when the Deepotsav festival will be celebrated in Ayodhya.

    The visit of the Ramleela troupe is special as it will take place after the pandemic as well as in the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, which is redefining the India-Russia relationship both at the levels of the governments and people-to-people ties.

    Comments

    More RUSSIA News  

    Read more about:

    russia uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Saturday, October 22, 2022, 21:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 22, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X