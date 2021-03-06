UP: Raped 27 years ago, woman files complaint against 2 after her son asks his father's name

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Shahjahanpur (UP), Mar 06: Raped on several occasions by two men at the age of 12 about 27 years ago, the victim, who had become a mother, has now lodged a case against the accused on court orders after her son enquired about his father''s name.

About 27 years ago, the victim was living in the city with her sister and brother-in-law. One Naki Hasan of her locality had entered the house when she was alone and allegedly raped her, Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar told PTI on Saturday.

Referring to the police report lodged on the basis of the woman''s complaint, Kumar said after the accused, his younger brother Guddu also raped her. The victim has alleged that she was raped by both the accused on multiple occasions.

She was 12 years of age at the time of the incident, the SP said.

According to the complainant, she became pregnant at the age of 13 and gave birth to a boy in 1994. The infant was given to a person belonging to the victim''s native village Udhampur, located within the Shahabad police station limits, while she moved to Rampur as his brother-in-law got transferred there.

The SP said the victim''s brother-in-law got her married to a man in Ghazipur district, but after 10 years, when her husband came to know that she was raped, he divorced her and she returned to Udhampur.

Meanwhile, the boy who had grown up by now enquired about his mother and father and was told his mother''s name.

The boy met the victim and got to know about the incident, the SP said, adding that on Friday evening, a case of gangrape was lodged against the two accused at the Sadar Bazar police station on the basis of her complaint.

Kumar said the police are investigating the case and the DNA test of the boy would be conducted.

The woman had moved the court after the police refused to entertain her complaint.