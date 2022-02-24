UP polls: Vote for BJP if you want Mukhtar Ansari, Azam Khan to stay in jail: Amit Shah

SJF runs sustained campaign against Centre: Why the ban on apps linked to it is welcome

New Delhi, Feb 24: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attacked SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for mocking indigenous Covid-19 vaccines while Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the battle against Covid-19.

Addressing a rally at Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, Shah said, "When COVID-19 vaccines were made within the country, the Prime Minister congratulated scientists. But Yadav tweeted urging people to not take the vaccines by calling them 'Modi vaccines'. But 15 days later, he took the vaccine out of fear in the darkness during the night," said Shah.

The Union Home Minister claimed that the law and order situation in UP has been improved after Yogi Adityanath became CM of Uttar Pradesh. Shah said that people cannot see 'Bahubaalis (strong goons) these days but only Bajrangbaali (Lord Hanuman)' everywhere.

"Yadav asks what improvements have been made in law and order situation. Well, those who wear black glasses can only see black. In Yogiji's tenure, dacoity fell by 75 per cent, loot by 62 per cent, rapes by 50 per cent, assassination by 31 per cent and kidnappings by 30 per cent. Where are Ateek Ahmed, Mukhtar Ansari, Azam Khan now? If you want them to stay in jail, vote for the BJP in the elections," added Shah.

He stated that the SP has people who are 'Samajwadis' (socialists) only for namesake'. "Poor, disadvantaged and tribal people can get their places only in the BJP. Modiji believes in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas," he added.

Amit Shah highlighted that over one crore women have received free gas connections, toilets have been built in over two crore houses and electricity was given to over one crore households during the BJP's rule in the state and Centre. "The UP farmers also got Rs 6,000 per year straight into their bank accounts," he added.

The fifth phase of the elections in UP will be held on February 27.

Thursday, February 24, 2022, 15:31 [IST]