Its all but over for UP 'gathbandhan': Is it heading for a three-way split

UP polls: RLD's Jayant Chaudhary skips voting in Mathura; BJP takes a dig, asks 'Abandoned idea of winning?'

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Feb 10: Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary will not go to cast his vote today because of his election rally, informed Jayant Chaudhary's office to ANI on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Chaudhary appealed to people to come out in large numbers to cast their votes to elect a government to fulfil their aspirations.

"I request each and every one of you to step out of your houses and utilize your right to vote. Elect a government that cares about you. Please also inspire the people around you to do the same," he said.

He also urged people to elect a responsible government that works for the betterment of everyone in society.

He revealed that he won't be casting his vote as scheduled to hold election rallies in Bijnore.

Taking a dig at at Jayant Chaudhary for not voting in the UP elections, BJP's Amit Malviya asked,''"How responsible is it for Jayant Chaudhary to not go out and vote because he has an election rally? What message is he sending? Has he already abandoned the idea of winning? Why should people come out and even consider the RLD when he isn't serious about casting his vote?."

How responsible is it for Jayant Chaudhary to not go out and vote because he has an election rally? What message is he sending? Has he already abandoned the idea of winning? Why should people come out and even consider the RLD when he isn’t serious about casting his vote? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) February 10, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also reacted. He said, "Everyone has the right to vote. Not exercising this right is equal to not respecting the power of democracy."

Polling is being held in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state in the first phase.

As many as 623 candidates including 73 women are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.28 crore voters including 1.24 crore men and 1.04 women besides others are eligible to cast their franchise, officials of the state election commission said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 13:36 [IST]