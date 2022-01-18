UP Polls: Rita Bahugana Joshi ready to resign on this condition

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 18: Rita Bahuguna Joshi, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh has offered to resign if the party agrees to her proposal to field her son Mayank in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

News Agency ANI while quoting Joshi said that, " he has been working since 2009 and has applied for a ticket from Lucknow Cantt, rightfully. But if the party has decided to give ticket to only one person per family, I will resign from my present Lok Sabha seat if Mayank gets a ticket."

He (son Mayank Joshi) has been working since 2009 & has applied for it (a ticket from Lucknow Cantt), rightfully. But if the party has decided to give ticket to only 1 person per family, I will resign from my present LS seat if Mayank gets a ticket: BJP LS MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi pic.twitter.com/QCu3zN7p8P — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2022

I wrote this proposal to BJP president JP Nadda & will always continue working for BJP anyway. Party can choose to accept or not accept my proposal. I had already declared that I won't contest elections, many years ago: BJP LS MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi pic.twitter.com/8chuSEvdJJ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2022

Joshi who was part of the Congress resigned and joined the BJP in 2016. She has sent this proposal to BJP chief, J P Nadda. "I will always continue working for the BJP anyway. The party can choose to accept or reject my proposal. I had already declared that I won't contest elections, many years ago," she also said.

Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 16:00 [IST]