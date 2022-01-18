YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP Polls: Rita Bahugana Joshi ready to resign on this condition

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 18: Rita Bahuguna Joshi, BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh has offered to resign if the party agrees to her proposal to field her son Mayank in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

    UP Polls: Rita Bahugana Joshi ready to resign on this condition

    News Agency ANI while quoting Joshi said that, " he has been working since 2009 and has applied for a ticket from Lucknow Cantt, rightfully. But if the party has decided to give ticket to only one person per family, I will resign from my present Lok Sabha seat if Mayank gets a ticket."

    Joshi who was part of the Congress resigned and joined the BJP in 2016. She has sent this proposal to BJP chief, J P Nadda. "I will always continue working for the BJP anyway. The party can choose to accept or reject my proposal. I had already declared that I won't contest elections, many years ago," she also said.

    Rita Bahuguna Joshi
    Know all about
    Rita Bahuguna Joshi

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 Assembly elections 2022 rita bahuguna joshi

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 16:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X