UP polls: Law against triple talaq saved families of thousands of Muslim women from breaking-up: PM

India

oi-Prakash KL

Akbarpur, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said Muslim women have benefitted from the law against triple and claimed that it saved families of thousands of women from breaking up in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at an election rally at Kanpur Dehat, the prime minister said the law and order situation too has helped Muslim women who used to face problems from miscreants while going to school earlier. His comments come at a time when schools have stopped Muslim girls from attending classes while wearing hijab in Karnataka.

"If a Muslim girl came back from her 'maika' (native home) empty-handed, she was instantly given triple talaq. If a motorcycle, gold chain, watch or mobile phone was not brought (by her), then triple talaq was given. The life of Muslim women had gotten virtually destroyed by triple talaq. You can understand the pain of not only that woman, but also of her parents. When the daughter came back to her home (from her in-laws place), she was under constant fear of getting triple talaq. Today, we have given to every Muslim sister a law to protect themselves against triple talaq," Modi said.

He praised the Yogi's UP government for instilling fear in the minds of miscreants, goons and rioters, saying this has boosted the confidence of girls in the state. "And that is why, every daughter and sister of the state are saying - 'UP ke liye Yogi ha Upyogi' (Yogi is useful for UP)," he said.

The PM's rally covered 10 assembly constituencies of Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat and Jalaun districts. Modi also talked about Kanpur Dehat being home of President Ram Nath Kovind.

The prime minister said a large number of beneficiaries of the work, which has been done by our government, are Muslim daughters. "Our Muslim daughters faced problems from miscreants when they used to go to school. But as crime was controlled in UP, they benefitted from it. My constant endeavour is to make the life of Muslim daughters and sisters smooth," Modi said.

The Centre had enacted a law against triple talaq in 2019.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 17:38 [IST]