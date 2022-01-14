UP polls: FIR against Samajwadi Party for violating model code, Covid protocols

After I-T raids on SP leaders, petitioner questions Centre for not sending Mulayam & Akhilesh to jail

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Jan 14: Lucknow police filed an FIR against Samajwadi workers for gathering at big numbers at the party office and failing to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Thousands had participated in the joining-in function of two rebel ministers and some MLAs the party office on Friday. Former ministers -- Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini -- besides five BJP MLAs and one from the Apna Dal (Sonelal) joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the presence of its president Akhilesh Yadav.

The Gautam Palli police registered FIR against 2000 to 2,500 unknown activists of the party for violation of Covid norms at the party's office, Lucknow Police Commissioner DK Thakur said.

The FIR also has charges mentioned under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Sub-inspector Ajay Kumar Singh stated that the workers blocked the road and parked their vehicles haphazardly around the party's headquarters and illegally organised the gathering.

The Election Commission has banned public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings till January 15 in the five poll-bound states, citing the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases, and issued stringent safety guidelines. The Commission listed out 16-point guidelines for campaigning as it banned 'nukkad sabhas' (corner meetings) on public roads and roundabouts, limited the number of persons allowed for the door-to-door campaign to five, including the candidate, and prohibited victory processions after the counting of votes.

It has also been said in the complaint that through loudspeakers, the SP's workers were asked to clear the crowd and to remove vehicles but there was no effect. Singh has alleged violation of the election code of conduct and Covid norms. Video clips showed hundreds of party workers gathered at the SP office and a majority of them not wearing masks.

"Prima facie, there was violation of COVID-19 norms, and investigations are underway. A team of officials of the district administration and police had gone there," a senior official of the Lucknow district administration said. When asked about action being taken in the matter, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash had told PTI, "Action as per law is being taken."

Story first published: Friday, January 14, 2022, 22:22 [IST]