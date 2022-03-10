'Endgame' for Congress as Grand old party wiped out from all 5 states

UP polls: BJP's win due to communal polarisation, control of media, money power: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Mar 10: The CPI (M) on Thursday accused the BJP of winning Uttar Pradesh assembly elections through communal polarisation, control of sections of media and money power.

The saffron party has registered a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and emerged victorious in Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, while the Aam Aadmi Party announced its national presence with a landslide victory in Punjab.

"The BJP has won a second successive victory in the UP elections. With intensified communal polarisation, control over large sections of media and immense money power, the BJP retained government with a reduced majority. Despite the immense economic hardships faced by the people, relief measures like provision of free foodgrains have had an impact," a statement by the CPI(M) said.

On the Punjab results, the Left party said it is a "decisive change" to reject traditional parties. "In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a sweeping victory. The people of Punjab have voted for a decisive change, rejecting the two traditional parties -- Congress and Akali Dal," it said. The party added that democractic forces have to redouble their efforts to fight the BJP.

"Overall, these results indicate the continuing dominance of right-wing politics. The Left and democratic forces will evolve fresh strategies and redouble their efforts in the fight against the Hindutva-Corporate regime, its policies and growing authoritarianism," it added. PTI