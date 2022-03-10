YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Election Result 2022 Punjab Election Result 2022 Goa Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP polls: BJP's win due to communal polarisation, control of media, money power: CPI(M)

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 10: The CPI (M) on Thursday accused the BJP of winning Uttar Pradesh assembly elections through communal polarisation, control of sections of media and money power.

    The saffron party has registered a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and emerged victorious in Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, while the Aam Aadmi Party announced its national presence with a landslide victory in Punjab.

    UP polls: BJPs win due to communal polarisation, control of media, money power: CPI(M)

    "The BJP has won a second successive victory in the UP elections. With intensified communal polarisation, control over large sections of media and immense money power, the BJP retained government with a reduced majority. Despite the immense economic hardships faced by the people, relief measures like provision of free foodgrains have had an impact," a statement by the CPI(M) said.

    On the Punjab results, the Left party said it is a "decisive change" to reject traditional parties. "In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a sweeping victory. The people of Punjab have voted for a decisive change, rejecting the two traditional parties -- Congress and Akali Dal," it said. The party added that democractic forces have to redouble their efforts to fight the BJP.

    "Overall, these results indicate the continuing dominance of right-wing politics. The Left and democratic forces will evolve fresh strategies and redouble their efforts in the fight against the Hindutva-Corporate regime, its policies and growing authoritarianism," it added. PTI

    More ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    Assembly elections 2022 up election 2022 cpim politics

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X