UP Polls: BJP Mayor Pramila Pandey shares photo of EVM while voting on Whatsapp; FIR registered

    New Delhi, Feb 20: Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey sparked outrage on Sunday when she took photos and videos inside a polling booth while casting a vote during the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election. The leader posted a photo of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) she used to vote at the Hudson polling station in the city.

    She also recorded a video while voting and shared it with several WhatsApp groups. The District Magistrate has taken cognizance of the situation and taken action against her.

    "An FIR is being lodged against Mrs Pramila Pandey under relevant sections for breach of secrecy of voting at Hudson School polling station," the Kanpur district magistrate said in a tweet.

    The voting for 403 member-Uttar Pradesh Assembly is being held in seven phases in February-March starting from February 10. Counting of votes will be held on March 10. The voting for the first and second phases was held on February 10 and February 14 on 58 assembly seats across 11 districts and 55 assembly seats in nine districts. The polling for 59 assembly seats across 16 districts in the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh election is underway.

    As many as 627 candidates are in the fray in the third phase of Uttar Pradesh polls, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote. The districts where polling is being held are Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 bjp politics

    Story first published: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:23 [IST]
    X