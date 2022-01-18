UP polls: 8 candidates file nominations from Mathura

Ahead of elections, Pakistan pumping in huge number of IEDs into India

New Delhi, Jan 18: Eight candidates from across parties, including a sitting minister, filed their nomination papers on Monday for four assembly constituencies in the district, a senior government official here said, according to PTI.

"Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Laxmi Narain Chaudhary and former minister Tejpal Singh, who had contested earlier against each other, filed their nomination papers from Chhata assembly constituency," Navneet Singh Chahal District Magistrate Mathura said.

He said Mr Chaudhary has filed his nomination as BJP candidate and Tejpal Singh as SP-RLD candidate.

Karan Singh also filed his nomination from Chhata assembly constituency.

From Mathura assembly constituency, former leader of congress legislature party Pradeep Mathur filed his nomination, while Poonam Gupta also filed hers.

Devendra Agrawal filed his candidature as SP-RLD candidate, the official said.

Yogesh Chaudhary alias Yogesh Nauhar filed his nomination as SP-RLD candidate from Mant assembly constituency, while Bhupendra Kumar Dhangar filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Baldeo reserved assembly constituency, he added.

(PTI)

Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 9:22 [IST]