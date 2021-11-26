UP polls 2022: Bahujan Samaj Party leader Shah Alam quits ahead of Assembly election

Noida airport in depth: India to get first net zero emission airport

Lucknow, Nov 26: Bahujan Samaj Party's legislative party leader and MLA Shah Alam resigned on Thursday, ahead of the Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place in Uttar Pradesh early next year, PTI reported.

Addressing a letter to the BSP supremo, the two-time Mubarakpur MLA claimed that she had expressed dissatisfaction over his devotion to the party.

Alam, however, did not disclose the party he is intended to join.

"I am mentally disturbed and I have no intention of going to any party right now. I will rest for a few days, " he said. "I have resigned from the BSP and the

Assembly because there was lack of trust between our party leader Mayawati and me. When our leader does not have faith in us, then what will we do by staying in the party," Alam told PTI.

In a letter to the BSP supremo, the Mubarakpur MLA said, "You have given me ticket of MLA twice in 2012 and 2017 from Mubarakpur and I also won the elections. From 2012 till now, I have been a party loyalist and have fulfilled every responsibility given by you."

"But after the meeting with you held on November 21, I realised that you are not satisfied with my work in spite of complete loyalty and sincerity," he said.

In such a situation, Alam said he is resigning as an MLA and the BSP Legislature Party leader. He urged Mayawati to accept his resignation. Earlier this year, BSP leader Lalji Verma was expelled from the party for anti-party activities.

