UP Panchayat elections 2021: 3.19 lakh elected unopposed, early trends in sometime

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, May 02: A total of 3.19 lakh candidates have been elected unopposed in the UP Panchayat Elections 2021. The early leads would be known by 10 am.

Over 7.32 lakh seats are up for grabs in the elections. Polling was held on April 15 in the first phase while the rest of the phases were held on April 19, April 26 and April 29.

Honouring COVID-19 protocols, EC gears up for foolproof counting

The Supreme Court on Saturday while allowing the counting to take place said that there shall be curfew until Thursday morning. Moreover the SC also banned all victory rallies.

Counting will take place in 824 counting centres. After every 8 hourly shift, the counting centre will be fully sanitised.