  • search
Trending Jharkhand Flashback 2019 IPL Auction 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP: Mobile internet, SMS suspended in Lucknow till Dec 21

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Dec 20: Mobile internet services and SMS of all mobile service providers have been suspended in Lucknow till December 21 noon, according to an Uttar Pradesh government order.

    Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Kumar Awasthi issued an order to this effect late on Thursday night.

    UP: Mobile internet, SMS suspended in Lucknow till Dec 21
    Protestors pelt stones at police personnel after their clash during a rally against NRC and amended Citizenship Act, at Parivartan Chowk in Lucknow.PTI Photo

    "The order is effective from 3 pm on December 19 till 12 pm on December 21," he stated in the order. The decision has been taken in view of violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

    CAA protest: One killed in Lucknow violence

    A 25-year-old man was killed as violence erupted in the state capital and some other parts of UP with protesters, angry over the amended citizenship law, pelting stones at police and torching vehicles.

    Internet services were also suspended in Sambhal, Aligarh, Mau, Ghaziabad and Azamgarh districts, even as Section 144 of the CrPC, which bans assembly of people, was already in force in the entire state for several days.

    The CAA, which has met with objection from a section of people, allows citizenship to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis who entered India before 2015 after facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The list excludes Muslims.

    More CITIZENSHIP News

    Read more about:

    citizenship violence protests uttar pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 9:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue