UP: Madrassa teacher arrested for trying to rape 15-yr-old girl after sedating her

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

Amethi (UP), Dec 18: A madrassa teacher was arrested on Friday for allegedly trying to rape a 15-year-old girl after sedating her in the Shivratanganj area here, police said.

Kaleem Ahmad was arrested from Majre Chaubisi village in the Haidergarh area of Barabanki based on a tip-off, Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Singh said.

According to a police complaint filed by the victim's mother on Wednesday, Ahmad, a madrassa teacher, came to her house when her daughter was alone as she had gone to the market on November 26. He then dosed the girl with sedatives and tried to rape her.

The complainant alleged that Ahmad also threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter to the police.

An FIR was registered in the matter against the accused under IPC section 354 (B) (assault or criminal force to any woman with the intention of disrobing her) besides other relevant sections under the POCSO Act, they added.