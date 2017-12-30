UP: Madrasa manager arrested for molesting girls

A manager of a Madrasa in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested on charges of sexually exploiting girls. The incident came to light following a raid at the Madrasa in Shahdatganj.

During the raid, several girls were present at the Madrasa. The Lucknow police carried out the raid after some girls had filed a complaint against the manager for sexually harassing them.

There are around 125 girls studying at the Madrasa. However, at the time of the raid, there were only 51 of them present.

The statements of the girls were recorded by the police and the matter was reported to the Child Welfare Committee.

Deepak Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Lucknow said that an investigation has been launched in the matter.

"We took strict action, the moment we got the complaint. We took our team and went there for the raid. We found 51 students who were held hostage in the madrasa. The culprit is arrested and we are doing our investigation. He used to molest those students and also beat them," he said.

Vikas Tripathi, Superintendent of Police, West Uttar Pradesh said that an FIR has been lodged in this regard. He also said that they received a complaint that few students had been allegedly held hostage at the Madrasa. The accused has been arrested, the SP also added.

OneIndia News