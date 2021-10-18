YouTube
    UP: Lawyer shot dead in court

    Lucknow, Oct 18: An advocate has been killed inside a district court complex in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

    The lawyers body was spotted on the third floor of the court. The police also found a country made pistol near the body.

    Reports said that the lawyer was speaking to someone and then there was a loud bang. The lawyer then fell to the floor. The police have visited the spot and further investigations are on.

    Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 14:33 [IST]
