UP: Lawyer shot dead in court
India
Lucknow, Oct 18: An advocate has been killed inside a district court complex in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
The lawyers body was spotted on the third floor of the court. The police also found a country made pistol near the body.
Reports said that the lawyer was speaking to someone and then there was a loud bang. The lawyer then fell to the floor. The police have visited the spot and further investigations are on.
Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 14:33 [IST]