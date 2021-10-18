UP: Lawyer shot dead in court

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Lucknow, Oct 18: An advocate has been killed inside a district court complex in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The lawyers body was spotted on the third floor of the court. The police also found a country made pistol near the body.

Reports said that the lawyer was speaking to someone and then there was a loud bang. The lawyer then fell to the floor. The police have visited the spot and further investigations are on.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 18, 2021, 14:33 [IST]