UP: Journalist shot dead by unidentified men in Kanpur

In yet another case of attack on media personnel, a journalist was on Thursday shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district.

Identified as Naveen, the journalist succumbed to his injuries while he was being rushed to the hospital.

Journalist Naveen Srivastava was shot at by 3-4 assailants while he was sitting in his hosiery shop. We hope to nab the criminals as soon as possible. DM & SSP of Kanpur Nagar are already on the spot. Couple of local police teams formed to crack the case, ADG said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed DGP to follow up the investigation of killing of journalist.

Last week, a journalist in Tripura was shot dead inside the headquarters of the 2nd battalion of TSR at RK Nagar allegedly by a constable of the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) following an altercation.

OneIndia News