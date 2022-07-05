UP: Jail inmate dies by suicide

YouTube
    Mathura, July 05: A man, who was arrested in a dowry death case, died by suicide in the district jail on Monday, a senior prison official said.

    Jail Superintendent Brajesh Kumar Singh said Hari Singh, a resident of Mardaura under the Baldeo police station area, was in jail since May 23, 2021, in connection with the dowry death case of his daughter-in-law, according to news agency PTI.

    This afternoon, he hanged himself from a pillar outside barrack number 7 with a rope, he said.

    His fellow inmates brought him down and rushed him to the jail hospital. He was referred to the district hospital in a serious condition and died on the way, the superintendent said.

    The killed's son is also in jail. An hour before he took the extreme step, Mr Singh spoke to his daughter on the phone and is said to have been worried about the case, he said.

    Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 9:56 [IST]
    X