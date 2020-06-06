  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP govt teacher earns Rs 1 crore from 25 schools, arrested

    By PTI
    |

    Etah/Kasganj, June 06: The Uttar Pradesh school teacher, reportedly working simultaneously in 25 schools and earning over Rs 1 crore as salary in 13 months, was arrested in Kasganj on Saturday, police said.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Anamika Shukla was arrested when she had gone to the office of Basic Shiksha Adhikari Anjali Agarwal to tender her resignation fearing arrest after her fraud was reported in the media. The BSA called the police and got Shukla arrested.

    "A notice was sent to Anamika Shukla after we found that the documents are listed for multiple postings. She came to our office to submit resignation. She was handed over to the police," Agarwal said.

    Police said Shukla told them she got the job on paying a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. After the matter was reported, the state government ordered Additional Director, Basic Education, to probe the matter.

    Unlock 1.0: UP govt issues SOP for opening of malls, hotels; No 'prasad’ in temples

    "Nothing has been confirmed so far. Name of a lady teacher has come to the fore... She is absconding now," Director General, School Education, Vijay Karan Anand had said.

    According to the reports, Shukla worked in over 25 schools and drew a total salary of over Rs 1 crore in 13 months.

    There are allegations that she worked as a science teacher in Kastruba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya in Ambedkar Nagar, Baghpat, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Prayagraj and other places. KGBV teachers are appointed on contract and get Rs 30,000 pay.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh teacher

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue