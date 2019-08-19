UP govt increases VAT on petrol, diesel

  • search
    By PTI
    |

    Lucknow, Aug 19: Petrol and diesel prices in Uttar Pradesh will go up by Rs 2.5 and Re 1 respectively from Monday midnight as the government increased VAT.The Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol has been increased to 26.80 per cent or Rs 16.74 per litre (whichever is higher) and on diesel 17.48 per cent or Rs 9.41 per litre (whichever is higher), according to an official order.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The order will come into effect from Monday midnight.

    In Lucknow, the petrol will now cost Rs 73.65 per litre, while diesel will cost Rs 65.34 per litre. Earlier, the petrol was sold at Rs 71.30 per litre and diesel at Rs 64.36 per litre, official sources said.

    A senior government official said with this decision, the state exchequer will get additional Rs 3,000 crore annually and the money will be used in developmental projects.

