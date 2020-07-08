  • search
    UP gangster Vikas Dubey’s aide involved in killing of 8 policemen shot dead

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 08: An aide of UP gangster, Vikas Dubey was shot dead early this morning. Dubey is the main accused in the cold blood killing of 8 policemen last week.

    Amar Dubey is the shooter from the Vikas Dubey gang. He was shot dead during an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force in Hamirpur district, which is around 150 kilometres from Lucknow.

    

    Last week, 8 police personnel including a Deputy Superintendent of Police were shot by criminals at Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

    Officials suspend three more policemen over being 'in regular contact' with Vikas Dubey

    The incident occurred when the police were conducting a raid. The police based on inputs had gone to arrest one Vikas Dubey, a notorious criminal and history sheeter.

    The firing took place in the Bikru village under the Chaubepur police station limits. The passage to the area was blocked by parking a heavy earthmover as the police team approached the spot. As the police party reached the spot, the criminals began firing indiscriminately from the rooftops.

    The eight police personnel, including deputy superintendent of police Devendra Mishra, three sub inspectors and four constables died in the incident. The police say that there was retaliatory firing, but the criminals had an advantage as they were at a height.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 7:54 [IST]
