What is toolkit, how is that linked to farmers' protest?

Be ready to sacrifice your standing crop: Rakesh Tikait to farmers

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait urges farmers to force 'king of looters' out of Delhi

UP: Farmers destroy crops

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mathura, Mar 02: Farmers in a village here destroyed crop in a four-acre area on Monday in protest against the contentious farm laws.

The incident occurred at Umraya village of Chhata subdivision "With the consent of majority of villagers, crops grown in the four-acre area was ploughed on Monday," RLD state vice president Kunwar Narendra Singh said.

He claimed that such acts by farmers would lead to acute shortage of cereals, forcing the government to go for import.

Opposition will get even fewer seats in next LS election if it continues to misguide farmers: Goyal

"Repeal the three farm laws without further delay to prevent such suicidal steps of the farmers," Singh demanded,

"We are forced to take such steps as the government is not understanding our problem," Megh Shyam, a farmer of the village, said.

Subdivisional Magistrate Hanuman Maurya said no such incident had come to his notice, advising the farmers to desist from taking such steps.