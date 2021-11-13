UP ex-CM Mayawati's mother passes away at 92

India

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Nov 13: BSP president Mayawati's mother Ramrati passed away on Saturday from heart failure in Delhi. She was aged 92 and died at a hospital in the national capital where she was undergoing treatment, according to a release issued here by the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and others offered their condolences over the demise of BSP supremo's mother. The party's press release said that Mayawati left for Delhi soon after getting information about her mother's demise.

The last rites will be performed in Delhi on Sunday, it said. BSP leaders and workers extended condolences on the death of the party president's mother and prayed for peace to the soul. About a year ago, Mayawati's father Prabhudayal had died at the age of 95, the release added.

In a tweet in Hindi, Chief Minister Adityanath said, "The demise of Smt. Ramrati, the revered mother of former UP chief minister and national president of BSP Ms. Mayawati is extremely sad. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at his feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss."

SP chief Yadav, in a tweet, condoled the death of Mayawati's mother and prayed for peace to the departed soul. BJP's state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary Sunil Bansal also extended their condolences. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 22:07 [IST]