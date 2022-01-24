UP elections: Tikait cautions farmers against attempts to 'polarise' society

India

oi-Prakash KL

Aligarh (UP), Jan 24: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, who was leading the protests against now-repealed anti-farm bills, has warned farmers from attempts to "polarise" society and divert their attention by vested interests who will rake up "Hindu-Muslim" issues.

Speaking to the media, Tikait also said that farmers are "fully conscious" of the critical importance of their choice in the upcoming assembly elections and do not need any prompting. He said, "In the next few weeks Hindu-Muslim and Jinnah will be regular topics in the political discourse and you should be wary of such distractions,"

He added, "Hindu-Muslim and Jinnah are going to be official guests in UP till March 15."

When asked about farmers' voting preferences Tikait said, "When farmers are being forced to sell their produce at half of their cost price they need no one to prompt them as to how they should vote."

Farmers are "fully conscious" of the critical importance of their choice in the forthcoming assembly, he added.

The elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and the results will be announced on March 10. PTI