UP elections: SP announces list of 159 candidates

Lucknow, Jan 24: The Samajwadi Party on Monday released a list of 159 candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. It has fielded party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal in Mainpuri district, jailed leader Azam Khan from Rampur and renominated party MLA Nahid Hasan from Kairana.

While Dharam Singh Saini, who crossed over to the SP a few days ago, has been named as the party's nominee from Nakur seat in Saharanpur district, Shivpal Yadav, who is the uncle of Akhilesh Yadav, has been declared as the party candidate from the family bastion of Jaswantnagar assembly constituency in Etawah district.

Last week, the Samajwadi Party said that former Congress leader Imran Masood, who had also joined the SP, extended his support to Saini's candidature amid reports about his resentment over denial of ticket to him.

The party has fielded jailed leader Azam Khan from his traditional Rampur seat, while his son Abdullah Azam has been made the party candidate from Suar Tanda assembly seat.

Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases for 403 constituencies between February 10 and March 7 and the results will be announced on March 10.

The poll surveys have indicated that the BJP has the chance to emerge victorious although SP is predicted to give a tough fight to the saffron party.

Story first published: Monday, January 24, 2022, 22:16 [IST]