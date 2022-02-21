UP elections: 'Gurus' of BSP sitting in BJP, says Akhilesh Yadav

YouTube
    New Delhi, Feb 21: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday has taken a jibe at BSP, accusing Mayawati's party of joining hands with the BJP in the ongoing UP elections.

    He said that the 'gurus' of BSP are sitting in the BJP. "I hope you understand that those who are sitting on Elephant (BSP Symbol) can go anywhere. In which party their gurus are sitting? Their gurus are sitting in BJP... We are forming a government with a majority," he said at a rally in UP.

    The BSP has been missing in the campaign and it has already lost perception battle and surveys have indicated that the party's impact on the polls are minimal this time. With party chief Mayawati deciding not to contest in the polls, poll analysts have declared that it is a bipolar election where the fight is between the BJP and SP.

    Attacking UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over changing names of the city, he said, "He (CM Yogi Adityanath) changed the names of everything. Now, he is 'bulldozer wale baba'. It's a clear fight between the public and BJP and we are standing with the public,"

    The name of Allahabad has been changed to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya by the Yogi government.

    In another rally, the SP chief criticised the BJP government of working for the rich. "This govt (BJP) isn't a govt for the poor, but for the rich. We won't get a loan easily, will have to put our land & house for mortgage, but big industrialists ran away after looting banks...ask anyone on road, everyone will say SP is coming." Agencies

    Monday, February 21, 2022, 16:13 [IST]
    X