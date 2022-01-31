UP elections: Akhilesh Yadav owns assets worth Rs 40.14 crore, but no vehicle [full details]
Mainpuri (UP), Jan 31: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav filed nomination papers for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh election from the Karhal assembly constituency in Mainpuri district on Monday.
He has declared his assets worth in the nomination papers which have been listed here:
Yadav's wife Dimple and their daughter own assets worth over Rs 40.14 crore, but they do not own vehicles.
The SP chief owns an exercise machine worth over Rs 5.34 lakh and a phone costing Rs 76,015.
Yadav does not own any firearms.
The gross value of assets of Yadav, his wife and daughter Aditi stands at over Rs 40.14 crore
Dimple Yadav has a computer worth Rs 1.25 lakh, gold ornaments weighing over 2,774 grams, and diamond worth Rs 59,76,687-.
The total movable assets of Yadav is worth more than Rs 8.43 crore, while that of Dimple is over Rs 4.76 crore.
The family's movable assets are worth over Rs 13.30 crore.
Yadav has immovable assets worth over Rs 17.22 crore, while Dimple has immovable assets worth over Rs 9.61 crore. The total worth of their immovable assets is over Rs 26.83 crore.
The SP chief has a liability of over Rs 28.97 lakh, while his wife has a liability of Rs over 14.26 lakh.
Yadav has loaned more than Rs 2.13 crore to his father Mulayam Singh Yadav; while Dimple has given over Rs 8.15 lakh her husband.