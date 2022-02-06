UP Elections 2022: BJP postpones manifesto launch after Lata Mangeshkar's demise

UP Election 2022: BJP marching ahead with resolve of '300 paar', says Amit Shah in Gorakhpur

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lucknow, Feb 06: The Bharatiya Janata Party has cancelled the launch of its manifesto in Uttar Pradesh after Lata Mangeshkar's demise, the party declared on Sunday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Adityanath, Dy CM KP Maurya & UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh also observed 2-minute silence to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar.

The election manifesto termed as 'lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' by the party, was scheduled at the BJP office here at 10.15 am at BJP headquarter in Lucknow today.

"Due to sad demise of of Lata Mangeshkar, we are postponing release of Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra. We will decide the next date for its release later," Singh said.

Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.