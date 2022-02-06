YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP Elections 2022: BJP postpones manifesto launch after Lata Mangeshkar's demise

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Lucknow, Feb 06: The Bharatiya Janata Party has cancelled the launch of its manifesto in Uttar Pradesh after Lata Mangeshkar's demise, the party declared on Sunday.

    UP Elections 2022: BJP postpones manifesto launch after Lata Mangeshkars demise

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah, CM Adityanath, Dy CM KP Maurya & UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh also observed 2-minute silence to pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar.

    The election manifesto termed as 'lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra' by the party, was scheduled at the BJP office here at 10.15 am at BJP headquarter in Lucknow today.

    "Due to sad demise of of Lata Mangeshkar, we are postponing release of Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra. We will decide the next date for its release later," Singh said.

    Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday.

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 election manifesto

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X