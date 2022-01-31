UP Elections 2022: BJP fields Union minister SP Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 31: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Union minister and party's Dalit MP from Agra SP Singh Baghel as its candidate against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal Assembly segment in Mainpuri.

Karhal has been an SP stronghold and the party had won the seat in the past three assembly polls in 2007, 2012 and 2017. BJP had won the seat in 2002.

The constituency has a sizable presence of Yadav voters, a traditional vote bank of the SP.

Mainpuri has traditionally been a Samajwadi Party stronghold. The Lok sabha constituency has been with the SP for nine consecutive terms. Sitting MP and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is representing it for the fifth time.

At present, the SP holds three out of the four assembly seats in Mainpuri district. Karhal, a Yadav-dominated seat, is represented by Sobaran Singh Yadav since 2007. The BJP had last won this seat in 2002 when its candidate Sovaran Singh had won the elections.

The 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a marked change in the trend with both top rivals - chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav - entering the fray themselves. Uttar Pradesh chief ministers since 2007 be it Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav or Adityanath in 2017 chose the legislative council route to reach the post. While Adityanath is presently an MLC, Akhilesh Yadav is an MP.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 15:53 [IST]