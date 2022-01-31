YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    UP Elections 2022: BJP fields Union minister SP Singh Baghel against Akhilesh Yadav in Karhal

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 31: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Union minister and party's Dalit MP from Agra SP Singh Baghel as its candidate against Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal Assembly segment in Mainpuri.

    Akhilesh Yadav

    Karhal has been an SP stronghold and the party had won the seat in the past three assembly polls in 2007, 2012 and 2017. BJP had won the seat in 2002.

    The constituency has a sizable presence of Yadav voters, a traditional vote bank of the SP.

    Mainpuri has traditionally been a Samajwadi Party stronghold. The Lok sabha constituency has been with the SP for nine consecutive terms. Sitting MP and SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav is representing it for the fifth time.

    At present, the SP holds three out of the four assembly seats in Mainpuri district. Karhal, a Yadav-dominated seat, is represented by Sobaran Singh Yadav since 2007. The BJP had last won this seat in 2002 when its candidate Sovaran Singh had won the elections.

    The 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a marked change in the trend with both top rivals - chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav - entering the fray themselves. Uttar Pradesh chief ministers since 2007 be it Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav or Adityanath in 2017 chose the legislative council route to reach the post. While Adityanath is presently an MLC, Akhilesh Yadav is an MP.

    More UP ELECTION 2022 News  

    Read more about:

    up election 2022 Assembly elections 2022 akhilesh yadav

    Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 15:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 31, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X