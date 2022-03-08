BJP could end up with 326 seats in UP predicts Axis My India exit poll

Congress to send observers to Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab to keep flock together after polls

UP Election 2022: Satta Bazar predicts win for BJP with a comfortable margin

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Mar 08: All eyes would be on Mar 10, when the actual assembly elections results will be declared. The 'satta markets' of Hapur, Lucknow, and, Delhi are predicting big win for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh, but with a curtailed majority of 220 seats.

Speaking to IANS, bookies said that the Samajwadi Party will emerge as the major opposition party with 135 to 140 seats. In the early trends of the elections, they had given it 130 seats.

Since, two decades, no party has returned to power in Uttar Pradesh, and if bookies' prediction comes true, then the BJP will create history.

For Uttar Pradesh, the poll of polls says that the BJP will win 231 to 251 seats. For the SP, the poll of polls predicts 135 to 155 seats. The BSP would win, 9 to 15 seats, while the Congress will end up with just 2 to 6 seats, the poll of polls say.

In 2017, the BJP registered a landslide victory, with a total of 312 seats. The alliance, in total, had won 325 seats.

The BJP, accompanied by Apna Dal (Sonelal) led by Anupriya Patel and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party headed by Om Prakash Rajbhar. Apna Dal had won nine seats and SBSP four.

As part of its election strategy, BJP contested under a collective leadership and capitalised mostly on the political clout and 'brand' of its leader Narendra Modi.

How did SP perform in 2017?

Most of the pollsters have predicted the resurgence of Akhilesh Yadav in 2017 polls. The SP had just won 47 of the total 403 seats. The party had contested on a total of 311 seats. The SP and Congress had contested the election together and won a total of just 54 seats

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 10:57 [IST]