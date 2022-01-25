UP Polls: News opportunities have been created says PM Modi

UP Election 2022: RPN Singh quits Congress amid buzz of joining BJP

Lucknow, Jan 25: In a huge blow to the Congress, former Union Minister RPN Singh quit the party today, amid reports that he is switching to the BJP.

"Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind," he wrote, sharing his brief letter.

Today, at a time, we are celebrating the formation of our great Republic, I begin a new chapter in my political journey. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/O4jWyL0YDC — RPN Singh (@SinghRPN) January 25, 2022

In a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, he said, "I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party with immediate effect."

"I thank you for providing me an opportunity to serve the nation, the people and the party," he also said.

Reportedly, Singh was upset with the party leadership over his close associates being denied party tickets in Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, Singh changed his Twitter bio and dropped "Congress". "My motto India, First, Always," reads his bio, which earlier said AICC (All India Congress Committee) in-charge.

Singh, the party's Jharkhand in-charge, is likely to be fielded from the same seat against SP's Swami Prasad Maurya, who recently jumped ship from the BJP, according to a News18 report.

The resignation of state Labour Minister Maurya had come as a jolt to the ruling BJP in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The developments appear to strengthen the SP's influence among the non-Yadav OBCs in the state, less than a month before the crucial elections that will also have an impact on the 2024 parliamentary polls.

Singh hails from a royal sainthwar family of Kushinagar (Padrauna), Uttar Pradesh and attended The Doon School. In May 2014, he became the president of Doon's alumni body The Doon School Old Boys' Society.

He was married on 7 December 2002 to Sonia Singh (anchor and editorial director at NDTV), and has three daughters. He currently resides in the Palace, Padrauna, Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh. His father, Late Kunwar C.P.N. Singh, was also MP of Kushinagar (then Hata) and a Minister of State for Defence in the Indira Gandhi cabinet in 1980.

Kunwar R.P.N. Singh was also former MLA from the seat of Padrauna until he was elected to the Loksabha.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to have a seven-phase poll beginning from February 10.