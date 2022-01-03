YouTube
    UP Election 2022 Opinion Poll: BJP, SP eating into BSP's votes, Yogi projected to become CM again

    New Delhi, Jan 3: A survey conducted by Times Now and Navbharat has projected the BJP to win the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. The saffron party under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath will return to power even as Samajwadi Party under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav is predicted to improve its performance compared to the previous elections.

    Times Now-Navbharat UP Poll Prediction
    The poll claims that the BJP alliance might win somewhere between 230-249 seats in the 2022 elections. It means it will lose somewhere around 75-90 seats compared to the previous elections where it won 325 seats.

    On the other side, SP, which was reduced to 48 seats in 2017, is predicted to win 137-152 seats. As far as the votes share are concerned, the BJP alliance is predicted to secure 38.6 per cent while the SP is garnering 34.4 per cent votes.

    Projected Vote Share
    Interestingly, both the parties are eating into the BSP's vote share. Mayawati-led party had secured 22.2 per cent votes in 2017 and it is coming down to 14.1 per cent votes in 2022. It is predicted to win 9-14 seats, the lowest in the last three decades, as per the poll.

    Congress is projected to get the seats in single digit.

    The survey claims that law and order, Kashi and Mathura issues are working in his favour of the BJP while the Covid management and Lakhimpur incident have not gone well with the people.

    The survey was conducted between December 16 and 30 with a sample size of 21,480.

    Story first published: Monday, January 3, 2022, 17:39 [IST]
    X