    UP Election 2022: Mulayam Singh's brother-in-law Pramod Gupta joins BJP

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 20: Former SP MLA Pramod Gupta and former Congress leader Priyanka Maurya joined the BJP on Thursday.

    Mulayam Singhs brother-in-law Pramod Gupta joins BJP

    Former SP MLA Pramod Gupta, on joining the BJP, said, "I will join BJP around 12 pm today... Akhilesh Yadav has imprisoned Mulayam Singh Yadav and his position is very bad in the party today... Criminals and gamblers have been inducted into the Samajwadi Party."

    On Wednesday, Gupta said, "Akhilesh Yadav has imprisoned Mulayam Singh Yadav and his position is very bad in the party...criminals and gamblers have been inducted into Samajwadi Party," according to ANI.

    Priyanka Maurya was the face of Congress 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' poster in Uttar Pradesh.

    X