BJP, Congress got into dirty politics over the PM's security: Kejriwal

Punjab polls: 75 pc quota in jobs for locals, expansion of MSP in SAD-BSP poll manifesto

If Congress is original, AAP is its xerox: PM Modi attacks opposition

UP Election 2022: BJP to lodge complaint with EC over attack on S P Singh Baghel by 'SP goons'

India

oi-Deepika S

Lucknow, Feb 16: A BJP delegation comprising of Union Minister and BJP leader Anurag Thakur will lodge a complaint with Election Commission in Lucknow against the attack by Samajwadi Party 'goons' on S P Singh Baghel, BJP's candidate against Akhilesh Yadav.

The BJP has alleged that Akhilesh Yadav got Baghel and other BJP leaders attacked by "his pet goons" out of the fear of being defeated at his stronghold Karhal.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate SP Singh Baghel has been given Z-category security from Karhal, the 'hotseat' of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

On Tuesday, a case of stone pelting and attack on the convoy of Union Minister Professor SP Singh Baghel came to light.

"With the attack, you have ensured your defeat. Is this the new Samajwadi Party? Will you get those contesting against you attacked?" Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted.

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh also slammed the Samajwadi Party.

"The attack on BJP candidate Baghel Ji shows that Akhilesh (Yadav) is going to taste defeat. The victory in elections is ensured due to blessings of the people and not by the terror of goons," Singh tweeted.

Karhal will go to the polls in the third phase on February 20.

Karhal has been an SP stronghold and the party had won the seat in the past three assembly polls in 2007, 2012 and 2017. BJP had won the seat in 2002.

The constituency has a sizable presence of Yadav voters, a traditional vote bank of the SP.