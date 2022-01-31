YouTube
    New Delhi, Jan 31: The Bulandshahr police on Sunday recovered the body of an eight-year-old son of a doctor, missing for the last two days, PTI reported.

    UP doctor’s son killed by employee he sacked

    The child's body was recovered from the Chhatari police station area at the instance of two sacked employees of the doctor, Nijam and Shahid, who have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping the child and killing him on Friday night, Debai's Circle Officer Vandana Sharma said on Sunday.

    The child's father had reported the matter to the police soon after his son had gone missing on Friday evening and the police had promptly swung into action, she said.
    On the evidence gathered during the preliminary investigation, the police detained two ex-employees of the doctor and questioned them about their alleged roles in the kidnapping of the child, she said.

    The two who had been earlier working as compounders with the doctor admitted to the police that they had been behind the kidnapping and murder of the child out of animosity with the doctor as he had sacked them two years ago for committing some error in their work, she added.

    The police subsequently recovered the child's body at their instance, Ms Sharma said.

    (PTI)

    Story first published: Monday, January 31, 2022, 14:18 [IST]
