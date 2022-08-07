Lulu Mall row: CM Adityanath pulls up police, says miscreants should be dealt with strictly

Fact Check: These are not images of a young PM Modi, Draupadi Murmu and Eknath Shinde

No new VAT or tax hike in near future: Yogi

UP CM Yogi calls on Amit Shah

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Aug 07: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Sunday.

The meeting was described as a courtesy call. The chief minister was in Delhi to attend the meeting of the governing council of the NITI Aayog.

"Have met Hon'ble Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah in New Delhi today. It was a courtesy call. Under your energetic guidance, 'New India's New Uttar Pradesh' is progressing at a fast pace on the path of development. "Thank you very much Honorable Home Minister for providing your valuable time and guidance," the Chief Minister tweeted in Hindi.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi heralded the collective efforts of all the States in the spirit of cooperative federalism as the force that helped India emerge from the Covid pandemic.

This was the first physical meeting of the Governing Council since the onset of the pandemic, with the 2021 meeting held via video conferencing. The meeting was attended by 23 Chief Ministers, 3 Lieutenant Governors and 2 Administrators and Union Ministers. The meeting was moderated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, August 7, 2022, 20:23 [IST]