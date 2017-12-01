UP civic polls 2017: BJP loses a ward where Gorakhnath temple is situated

We will never know what surprises elections throw up in a democracy. Whether it's a general election or local body polls, every contest has its own share of surprises.

Today morning a BJP candidate Meera Agarwal, who contested from Ward No. 56 in Mathura, won the poll by a lucky draw. The officials resorted to lucky draw as both BJP and Congress candidates secured 874 votes. Finally, the lady luck smiled on the BJP the contender.

By afternoon, the local body election threw another surprise, could cause embarrassment to the saffron party.

BJP's Maya Tripathi lost in ward no 68 to Independent candidate Nadira in Gorakhpur. The famous Gorakhnath Temple is situated in this ward, reported ANI. It may be recalled that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath held 'Janata darbar'meeting as campaigning for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh civic body elections ended on November 21.

Asked about her support to CM Yogi Adityanath, Nadir said, "Fought on agenda of development and people made me win. If needed will do it. ":

BJP members can console themselves with the fact that the ward didn't get a Congress candidate.

Till the last report, of the total 652 wards, BJP leading in 340; BSP in 116; SP in 81 and Congress in 19. BJP has won 10 Mayor seats while BSP won one.

OneIndia News