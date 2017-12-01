UP Civic Poll results: BJP candidate wins through lucky draw in Mathura

BJP candidate Meera Agarwal, contesting from Ward No.56 in Mathura Nagar Nigam Elections, won the poll in a lucky draw on Friday. Both BJP and Congress had got 874 votes each in neck-to-neck fight. Subsequently, the officials selected the candidate through lucky draw.

The voting for 70 wards of Mathura Nagar Nigam was held in the second phase of the UP urban local body elections on November 26.

BJP Mayor candidate leading by over 1000 votes in Moradabad, BSP second, SP third and Congress fourth. BJP also leading in Pilibhit. While a BSP Mayor candidate is now leading in Meerut and Congress leading in Mathura, the BJP Mayor candidates are leading in Meerut, Saharanpur, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and Gorakhpur, reported ANI.

The voting for 16 nagar nigam (Municipal Corporation), 118 nagar palika parishad (Municipal Council) and 438 nagar panchayat bodies had taken place in three phases on November 22, November 26 and November 29. A total of 3.32 crore voters from all 75 districts exercised their franchise at 36,269 polling booths and 11,389 polling stations in the state during these elections.

OneIndia News