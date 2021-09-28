UP Cabinet Expansion 2021: New ministers list with portfolio

YouTube
    Lucknow, Sep 28: Jitin Prasada, who left Congress to join BJP, has been given the charge of the technical education department. The allocation of the department to Prasada was announced on Twitter by Adityanath on Monday.

    Prasada along with six other ministers took oath of office and secrecy at the Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

    List of ministers and portfolios

    • Jitin Prasada: Technical Education
    • Paltu Ram: Home guard, Civil Defense Department
    • Sangeeta Balwant: Cooperative Department
    • Dharamveer Prajapati: Industrial Development Department
    • Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar: Revenue Department
    • Sanjeev Kumar: Social Welfare Department
    • Dinesh Khatik: Jal Shakti and Flood Control Department

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 9:09 [IST]
    X