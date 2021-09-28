UP Cabinet Expansion 2021: New ministers list with portfolio

In PM’s first meeting with new ministers, a word about those who quit and a warning about COVID-19

Lucknow, Sep 28: Jitin Prasada, who left Congress to join BJP, has been given the charge of the technical education department. The allocation of the department to Prasada was announced on Twitter by Adityanath on Monday.

Prasada along with six other ministers took oath of office and secrecy at the Uttar Pradesh Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

List of ministers and portfolios

Jitin Prasada: Technical Education

Paltu Ram: Home guard, Civil Defense Department

Sangeeta Balwant: Cooperative Department

Dharamveer Prajapati: Industrial Development Department

Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar: Revenue Department

Sanjeev Kumar: Social Welfare Department

Dinesh Khatik: Jal Shakti and Flood Control Department

Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 9:09 [IST]