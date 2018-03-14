UP Bypoll Results: Congress candidates lose deposits in Gorakhpur, Phulpur

Congress candidates contesting in Uttar Pradesh bypolls lost their deposits but their party president Rahul Gandhi seemed happy with the Wednesday results.

Congress' Phulpur candidate Manish Mishra and Gorakhpur candidate Dr Sureetha could not save their deposits.

While in Phulpur, Congress candidate Manish Mishra secured just 2.6% of the total votes polled, Dr Surheeta Kareem who represented the party in Gorakhpur could earn just 2% votes. The candidates could not even save their deposits despite high octane campaign spree headed by party president Raj Babbar.

In Gorakhpur, the Congress candidate secured only 17000 votes and garnered a vote share of only 2%. In 2014, the party had got 45719 votes polled and had managed 4.3% vote share.

The Congress party joined the victory celebrations of SP-BSP combine flagging BJP's defeat while refusing to comment on the reasons for its defeat on the two seats.

The Samajwadi Party registered stunning victories in the Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabhabypolls, which were held by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. In both seats, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party supported the SP candidates.

OneIndia News

